Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 584 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPEM. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 278,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 273,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 88,878 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 231,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,866 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 174,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 103,249 shares during the period. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 104,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPEM opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

WARNING: “Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 584 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-sells-584-shares-of-jpmorgan-diversified-return-emerging-markets-equity-etf-jpem.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.1308 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.