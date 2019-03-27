Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $506,000 Stake in LTC Properties Inc (LTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in LTC Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,587,000 after buying an additional 80,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 42,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.97. LTC Properties Inc has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

