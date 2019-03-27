Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CS. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CS opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on CS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

