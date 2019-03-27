Colony Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NVS)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 41.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.13.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $2.8646 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 132,738 shares of Novartis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $281,404.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cowen upgraded Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.03 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

