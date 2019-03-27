Colony Group LLC Has $367,000 Position in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $162,945.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $11,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,416 shares of company stock valued at $16,652,483 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

