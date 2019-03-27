Colony Group LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2,002.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,469,000 after purchasing an additional 336,421 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $187.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

