Cohen & Steers (CNS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $47.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cohen & Steers have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. While higher operating expenses and the company's high dependence on advisory revenues makes us apprehensive, improvement in the overall economy and favorable equity markets performance are likely to support assets under management (AUM) growth in the quarters ahead. Further, diverse investment products are anticipated to continue supporting the company's revenues.”

CNS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cohen & Steers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of CNS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.05. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 29.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,438,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,402,000 after buying an additional 78,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 838,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,065,000 after buying an additional 39,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

