Cna Financial Corp (CNA) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 120,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 90,805 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cna Financial by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cna Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cna Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cna Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 73,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cna Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

Cna Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

