CLS (CLI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CLS (LON: CLI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/13/2019 – CLS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

3/8/2019 – CLS had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 275 ($3.59). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – CLS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 265 ($3.46).

3/7/2019 – CLS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/20/2019 – CLS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/20/2019 – CLS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/8/2019 – CLS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of CLI opened at GBX 250.50 ($3.27) on Wednesday. CLS Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 257 ($3.36). The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, management, and development of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. It also invests in hotels, corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

