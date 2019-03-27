CLS (CLI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CLS (LON: CLI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/13/2019 – CLS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2019 – CLS had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 275 ($3.59). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2019 – CLS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 265 ($3.46).
- 3/7/2019 – CLS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 2/20/2019 – CLS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 2/20/2019 – CLS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 2/8/2019 – CLS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Shares of CLI opened at GBX 250.50 ($3.27) on Wednesday. CLS Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 257 ($3.36). The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.93.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.
