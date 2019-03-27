Clovis Oncology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,610 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,256% compared to the typical volume of 340 put options.

In other news, Director James C. Blair sold 17,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $473,986.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $50,700.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,197.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $576,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,445,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,551,000 after purchasing an additional 104,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,551,000 after purchasing an additional 104,655 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,752,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,430,000 after purchasing an additional 517,630 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,778,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,414,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 461,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.11. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 385.80% and a negative return on equity of 147.39%. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Clovis Oncology to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Clovis Oncology to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

