Clarus (CLAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.07

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 10731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

The company has a market cap of $352.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Clarus had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarus Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarus news, insider Warren B. Kanders sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $15,162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,877,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clarus by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Clarus by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Clarus by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

