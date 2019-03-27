ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,468 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,724 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.5% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $68,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,190 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $217,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 28.4% in the third quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $128,137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 59.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $370.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Boeing news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total transaction of $7,826,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin G. Mcallister sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.27, for a total transaction of $5,032,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.91.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

