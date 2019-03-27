Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.75.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $359.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.37. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $899,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 539 shares in the company, valued at $188,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.25, for a total transaction of $19,265,200.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,265,200.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,950 shares of company stock valued at $65,620,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

