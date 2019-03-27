Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $129.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $107.34 and a 1-year high of $135.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

