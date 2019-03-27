Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 6,264 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,842,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,203 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,629,000. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,368,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,075,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,480,000 after acquiring an additional 286,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,170,000.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $204,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,731.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $797,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,955.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,864,385. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/cipher-capital-lp-purchases-shares-of-6264-dave-busters-entertainment-inc-play.html.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.