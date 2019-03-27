Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 15,019 AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLD opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $415.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.05%. On average, analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLD. ValuEngine raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 38,422,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $1,055,468,355.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

