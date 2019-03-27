Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in CarGurus Inc (CARG)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CarGurus by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CarGurus by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,772,000 after purchasing an additional 513,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.97. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $57.25.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $2,390,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $4,992,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,431,849 shares of company stock valued at $94,612,203 in the last 90 days. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

