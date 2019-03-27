CI Investments Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,872 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $143.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $119.08 and a 12 month high of $213.40. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.30). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

In other news, Director Andrew F. Cates bought 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.27 per share, for a total transaction of $98,173.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. MKM Partners set a $189.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.41.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/ci-investments-inc-has-5-90-million-stake-in-pioneer-natural-resources-pxd.html.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.