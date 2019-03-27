CI Investments Inc. Has $18.85 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of AvalonBay Communities worth $18,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,700,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,748,000 after acquiring an additional 385,430 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 953,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,710,000 after acquiring an additional 346,861 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,433,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 705,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,725,000 after acquiring an additional 236,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 821,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,043,000 after acquiring an additional 218,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $200.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.60. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.40 and a fifty-two week high of $201.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $578.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.56 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $688,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,837 shares of company stock worth $18,248,863. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $208.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.94.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

