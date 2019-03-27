CI Investments Inc. Has $11.89 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of Kilroy Realty worth $11,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 205,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $1,451,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,080,829.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin William Smart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $383,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,167,381.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,799 shares of company stock worth $4,766,078. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KRC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.19 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 34.58%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

