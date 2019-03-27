CI Investments Inc. Buys 56,321 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 25,835.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,321 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 146,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93,640 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.93.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $2,022,924.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,045,403.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 37,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $6,289,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,489 shares of company stock worth $51,945,415 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $175.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.79 and a 12-month high of $182.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.74%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

