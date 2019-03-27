Chronologic Market Cap Reaches $126,700.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $126,700.00 and $215.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00003682 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00414738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.01606465 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00227573 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,123,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,034 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

