Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR) Senior Officer Rick Flynn Sells 96,546 Shares

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) Senior Officer Rick Flynn sold 96,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$695,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 650,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,687,149.60.
Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$7.24 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation Inc has a 1 year low of C$4.54 and a 1 year high of C$8.41. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$376.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chorus Aviation Inc will post 0.860000009424658 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.54.
About Chorus Aviation
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 700 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 15 destinations in the United States.
