Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR) Senior Officer Rick Flynn Sells 96,546 Shares

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) Senior Officer Rick Flynn sold 96,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$695,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 650,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,687,149.60.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$7.24 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation Inc has a 1 year low of C$4.54 and a 1 year high of C$8.41. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$376.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chorus Aviation Inc will post 0.860000009424658 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/chorus-aviation-inc-chr-senior-officer-rick-flynn-sells-96546-shares.html.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 700 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 15 destinations in the United States.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.