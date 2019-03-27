Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $465.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $630.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $534.73.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $8.51 on Wednesday, hitting $697.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,515. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.70 and a twelve month high of $692.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 11,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.45, for a total transaction of $7,217,351.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $807,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,480,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,788 shares of company stock valued at $31,629,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-cmg-position-raised-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 2,500 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.