China Zenix Auto International (ZXAIY) Announces Earnings Results

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. China Zenix Auto International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $101.14 million for the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZXAIY opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. China Zenix Auto International has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.
China Zenix Auto International Company Profile
