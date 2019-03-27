China Zenix Auto International (ZXAIY) Announces Earnings Results

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. China Zenix Auto International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $101.14 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZXAIY opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. China Zenix Auto International has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs.

