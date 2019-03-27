China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (CEA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. HSBC raised China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

NYSE:CEA opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEA. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 11.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

