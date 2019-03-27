Chevron Co. (CVX) Stake Lessened by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4,389.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $131.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $135.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $532,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

