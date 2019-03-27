Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHSP. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 757.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.11 per share, for a total transaction of $45,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,231.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHSP shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,213. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.58 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

