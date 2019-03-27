Chemical Financial (CHFC) Upgraded by FIG Partners to “Outperform”

FIG Partners upgraded shares of Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. FIG Partners currently has $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Chemical Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemical Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.50.

CHFC stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chemical Financial has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chemical Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 3,599.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,937 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemical Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chemical Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemical Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

