Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Macquarie set a $6.00 target price on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $7.01 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE CMCM opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.37. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 130,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

