Charter Hall Education Trust Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04 (CQE)

Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of Charter Hall Education Trust stock traded down A$0.05 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting A$3.48 ($2.47). The stock had a trading volume of 3,164,966 shares. Charter Hall Education Trust has a 12-month low of A$2.83 ($2.01) and a 12-month high of A$3.55 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $907.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91.

Charter Hall Education Trust is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in early learning properties. Charter Hall Education Trust is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC), one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

