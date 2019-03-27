Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,733,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,284,230,000 after buying an additional 4,674,615 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 449.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,691,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,054 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $490,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,770,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,348,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,159 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. HSBC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $178.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.31. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. The business had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

