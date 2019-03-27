Cetera Investment Advisers Has $582,000 Stake in General Motors (GM)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in General Motors were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,701.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,064,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848,376 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,782,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 83,910,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,825,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218,495 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,084,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $911,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578,850 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,112,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $339,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $2,697,511.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,731.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.84.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

