Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 80,524 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,524 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,044,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 125,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 190,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 125,911 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 245,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 47,398 shares during the last quarter.

EEM stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $48.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

