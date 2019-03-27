Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,186 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,122.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

