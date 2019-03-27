Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

ARCC opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 64.17%. The company had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/cetera-advisors-llc-has-1-60-million-stake-in-ares-capital-co-arcc.html.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.