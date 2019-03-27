Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 1,017 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,602,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,158,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $197,396.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,872.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $298.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.24 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 47.98% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

