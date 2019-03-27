Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $155.06 and a 12-month high of $195.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 111,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total value of $21,396,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 36,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,988,545.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,034 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,063,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.17.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

