Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price objective on Ceragon Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.66.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 28.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,470,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 773,591 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 3,050,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 621,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 389,309 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 610,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 211,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 79,725 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

