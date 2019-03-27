Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 590 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,189.84 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $832.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,330.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,140.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,314.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

