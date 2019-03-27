Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.88

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 6506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $461.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/central-garden-pet-centa-sets-new-12-month-low-at-23-88.html.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.