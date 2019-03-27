Centerstone Investors LLC Invests $2.60 Million in 3M Co (MMM) Stock

Centerstone Investors LLC purchased a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. 3M accounts for about 2.4% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North American Management Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 85,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,435,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,714 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 21,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 72,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider James L. Bauman sold 16,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.24, for a total value of $3,216,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,103,312.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Keel sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.14, for a total transaction of $1,873,907.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,551 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,468. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.17.

NYSE:MMM opened at $207.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $176.87 and a 12 month high of $221.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

