Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) Holdings Boosted by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Centerstate Bank by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Centerstate Bank by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Centerstate Bank by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 757,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,253,000 after buying an additional 84,730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Centerstate Bank by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSFL opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Centerstate Bank Corp has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $32.27.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

In other Centerstate Bank news, COO Stephen Dean Young sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $637,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,372.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Tierso Nunez II sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSFL shares. Brean Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centerstate Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centerstate Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

