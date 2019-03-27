Centamin PLC (CEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.67 ($1.41).

CEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Centamin to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 106 ($1.39) in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Centamin to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on the stock.

Shares of Centamin stock traded down GBX 0.82 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 91.62 ($1.20). 1,956,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 84.74 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 166.90 ($2.18). The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

