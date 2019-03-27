CEL-SCI Co. (CVM) Short Interest Up 4.7% in March

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,298,115 shares, a growth of 4.7% from the February 28th total of 3,150,171 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,940 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CEL-SCI by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 301,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 562,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 128,764 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

