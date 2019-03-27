Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes $662,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 479,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,222,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 48,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 378.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 52,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $108.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4785 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

