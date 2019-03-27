Carnival (CCL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Buckingham Research lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.97, but opened at $51.71. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carnival shares last traded at $50.73, with a volume of 4033464 shares changing hands.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.16 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.81.
In other Carnival news, CEO Stein Kruse sold 6,966 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $364,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 2,290 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $119,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,792 shares of company stock worth $4,053,366. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26.
Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Carnival had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.
Carnival Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)
Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.
