Carnival (CCL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Buckingham Research lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.97, but opened at $51.71. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carnival shares last traded at $50.73, with a volume of 4033464 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.16 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Get Carnival alerts:

In other Carnival news, CEO Stein Kruse sold 6,966 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $364,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 2,290 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $119,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,792 shares of company stock worth $4,053,366. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Carnival had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/carnival-ccl-shares-gap-down-on-analyst-downgrade.html.

Carnival Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.