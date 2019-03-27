Caribbean Investment (CIHL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.00

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 million and a PE ratio of 0.80.
About Caribbean Investment (LON:CIHL)
Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.
