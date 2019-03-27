Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 million and a PE ratio of 0.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/caribbean-investment-cihl-hits-new-12-month-low-at-16-00.html.

About Caribbean Investment (LON:CIHL)

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.