Care.com Inc (CRCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.76 Million

Analysts expect Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) to announce $52.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Care.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.68 million to $52.90 million. Care.com reported sales of $47.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Care.com will report full-year sales of $219.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.20 million to $219.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $246.82 million, with estimates ranging from $246.16 million to $247.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Care.com.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Care.com had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRCM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Care.com to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Care.com from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other Care.com news, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 30,000 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $711,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,105,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,214,866.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 13,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $258,618.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,631 shares of company stock worth $3,750,078. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Care.com by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Care.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Care.com by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Care.com by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,713,000 after buying an additional 187,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Care.com by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 39,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRCM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,510. Care.com has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $617.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

