Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Sells 67,126 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,126 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $31,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,767,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,163,267,000 after purchasing an additional 49,724 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,232,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,856,000 after purchasing an additional 843,952 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,654,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,476,000 after purchasing an additional 516,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,639,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,495,000 after purchasing an additional 170,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,904,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $151.86 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $173.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.4121 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

